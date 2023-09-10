Mudgee Guardian
Region's best winemakers recognised at industry awards

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated September 11 2023 - 9:46am, first published 9:00am
Winemaker of the year Lisa Bray. Supplied
Mudgee's winemakers are celebrating today after taking out a number of top awards at the Mudgee Wine Show - part of September's Wine and Food Month.

