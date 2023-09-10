Region's best winemakers recognised at industry awards

Mudgee's winemakers are celebrating today after taking out a number of top awards at the Mudgee Wine Show - part of September's Wine and Food Month.
Lowe Family Wine's 2022 White Gold Chardonnay was named the Champion Wine of Show at the 2023 CCL show and dubbed the Most Outstanding White Wine of Show at Thursday's annual Trophy Dinner, held at Blue Wren.
More Mudgee region news:
Winemaker Lisa Bray was named the Winemaker of the Year for the second year in a row, while Huntington Estate was awarded the Most Successful Exhibitor and Most Outstanding Red Wine for its 2021 Estate Shiraz.
Other major awards on the night went to Logan Wines' Graeme Brown who was named Viticulturalist of the Year, Pete Logan, who was recognised as the 2023 industry hero and Yeates Wines' Sarah Yates, who was named Mudgee Wine Young Achiever of the Year.
The 2023 CCL Mudgee Wine Show notched up an impressive 237 entries from 29 exhibitors across a range of white, red, sparkling and rose varietals.
Mudgee Wine Show chair Debbie Lauritz said it was fantastic to celebrate the wine show's 51st year.
"A huge thanks to all the exhibitors for another well-supported and successful wine show," she said.
"I'd also like to thank our sponsors for their continued support, including RSN Australia (Spiegelau Riedel), Orora Beverage, Plasdene Glass-Pak, Cudgegong Rural Supplies, McGrath Real Estate, and our major sponsor, CCL Clear Image Labels."
This year, the wines were judged by Hunter Valley winemaker Xanthe Hatcher, award-winning sommelier Melissa Moore from Sydney's Love Tilly Group and local winemaker Rob Black.
Two additional local associate judges - Ashton Hendriks from Gilbert Family Wine & ED.AN Wines, and Chris Jessop from Logan Wines & Jessop Wines - were also on the judging panel, offering an opportunity for local winemakers to gain experience in wine show judging.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.