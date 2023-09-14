Community called upon to make a difference to the lives of children and families in Mudgee Advertising Feature

Foster carers make an important difference in the lives of those around them. Picture Shutterstock

Foster and Kinship Care Week 2023 runs in September from Sunday, 10 to Saturday, 16 and honours the extraordinary work foster, relative and kinship carers, guardians, and adoptive parents do across NSW to bring stability to the children and young people in their care.

While communities are coming together to celebrate carer families across the state, My Forever Family NSW are also calling on people in Mudgee who have ever considered opening their homes and hearts to children in need to find out more about becoming a carer.

Renée Carter, CEO of Adopt Change which operates the My Forever Family NSW program said it was a great week to look forward to. "We are honoured to be celebrating the incredible carer families in NSW who step up and provide safe, nurturing homes for children.



"Carers play a crucial role in providing security and warmth to a child when they are at their most vulnerable," she said. "During Foster and Kinship Care Week celebrations, we'd love to see more community members who are considering becoming a carer to reach out and take the next steps, with different types of care to suit your availability."

As of 30 June 2022, there were 1,156 children and young people living in out-of-home care in the Mudgee and Western NSW region. These are children and young people who can't live safely with their family and need a safe and nurturing place to call home.

You could be the special carer to make a difference in a child's life through providing the stability that comes from having a safe place to sleep, space to play, and support to learn. - Renée Carter, CEO of Adopt Change

My Forever Family NSW supports, trains and advocates for foster and kinship carers, guardians and adoptive parents from out-of-home care who bring stability to the lives of children and young people.

Experienced carer Sophie* said she encouraged others to consider opening up their homes and hearts to a young person. "Reach out and get to know the options available, there are different types of care, and they're all helpful and worthwhile doing," she said. "You learn what suits your family as you go through the process."

Children in NSW require all types of care, from part-time and emergency care through to long term care options. There are different types of care to suit individual and family circumstances. Every carer home has the unique opportunity to make a lasting, positive difference to a young person's life.

For more information about how to help children in Mudgee in out-of-home care, visit www.myforeverfamily.org.au.