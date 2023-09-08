Knowledge is your power in referendum

Growing up I was always taught that politics was a personal thing. It wasn't something that was discussed around the dinner table - and rarely at parties from what I observed.
One thing I did notice was that those around me were firmly positioned in one camp or another - Liberal or Labor - and this seemed to vary from one generation to the next - never from one election to the next.
As I grew up and came of age for voting I raised the subject with a friend. She told me who she would be voting for at the upcoming election at the time. Curiously, I asked "why?".
She confidently replied that she always voted the way her husband voted.
It was a defining moment for me because I realised that this person's vote was based entirely on habit - not knowledge or understanding.
This was the moment I realised I had to know more.
I figured that if I had the privilege of living in a democratic society that allowed me to make a contribution to future decision-making I needed to know more about the political agendas of the day, the societal impacts of the day and the way my single vote mattered.
Yes, it is a single vote, but aren't we all contributing a single vote that could ultimately shape the bigger picture for now and into the future?
With this in mind I have approached every voting opportunity, since I turned 18 in 2006, with a determination to know more about the issues at hand, the people standing for election and the confidence that my single vote matters and should be made with knowledge.
I still don't immerse myself in deep political discussions but I always strive to gain knowledge on a topic to ensure I make an informed vote.
The upcoming referendum on the Voice to Parliament to be held on October 14 is no exception.
I urge others to do the same. Please don't bury your head in the sand and vote without knowledge.
To coin a phrase from a colleague "If you don't know, find out".
Find out more about the Voice to Parliament here.
Ben Palmer, editor
