'I'd have said it's impossible': Gulgong Terriers cement their status as all-time greats

An undefeated Gulgong Bull Terriers side have ended their 100th year celebrations by claiming the 2023 Christie and Hood Castlereagh League first grade premiership after grinding out a hard-fought win against the Cobar Roosters in the grand final played at Gulgong on Saturday.
In what was a somewhat dour affair the closeness of the two teams on the scoreboard meant that it was none the less exciting, with the result in the balance until the full-time siren was sounded.
Halfback and captain-coach Brad James, speaking to the Mudgee Guardian on Monday following the final said it feels like the Gulgong Terriers have achieved the impossible.
"It's crazy to think in your 100th year that you can do what we've done. I can't believe it. It's been amazing the last couple of days and the feeling after the game was awesome. It's still unbelievable really," he said.
"I said to my wife... if someone had - at the start of the year - written all of that down on a bit of paper and said you'd do all that on your 100th year and given it to you. You would say 'that's not possible, you can't do that, no way.'
"No one's done that before and no one will ever do it again because you don't have your 100 years again."
Points were hard to come by, with both sides guilty of being sloppy with regards to their ability to control possession and it was not until there was only eight minutes remaining in the first half that there was some activity on the scoreboard when James was able to score out wide to give his team a four nil lead which was to be the score at the half time break.
James' opposite, Thomas Plater, evened things up when he went over from close range just three minutes into the second half.
The Terriers seemed to be winning the game in territorial terms, with the Roosters called on to do some stout goal line defence until finally the four all deadlock was broken when Gulgong's front rower Jack Hart, was able to pop a beautiful pass to his front row partner, Blake Gorrie, who crashed over and with the try converted the Gulgong held a tenuous 10 to 4 lead with 11 minutes remaining.
It is history now that the Terriers were able to hold on to that lead after what was a tense finish to the match and the 2023 Castlereagh League season and gives them a very convincing claim for Clayton Cup honours.
"Everyone is so proud, everyone is so happy. Everyone has seen how hard we worked and our attention to detail and the attitudes everyone applied to everything that was done and to get a result, it's just - the RSL was packed when we walked in after the game. It's everything rolled into one, it's just amazing," Brad said.
"It's incredible to think that we've won a comp and we've won it undefeated not only we've done it undefeated we've done it in our 100th year. I tell you what the grand final wasn't easy but we grit our teeth and worked really hard and we got there on the back of grit and how hard we worked for one another."
But where to from here? From the outside it looks like the team has accomplished everything it could, and in a landmark year no less. But finding a new goal and ever greater heights are on the mind of Brad James.
"If there's one thing for sure, I will play again. I'm not shutting up now but I suppose you find a new goal and find something to strive for and something strive for is back to back I suppose, why not go back to back? We can see what we've been able to do this year, why not go one better and do it again next year?," he said.
"Everyone knows who they are but I want to thank the committee and all our fans and the sponsors, because without all those people these things don't happen."
Earlier the Coonabarabran Unicorns had to come from behind to win the reserve grade premiership, claiming a 22 to 16 win over the Gilgandra Panthers.
Gilgandra took a 10 to 4 lead to the sheds at half time after earlier scoring two impressive team tries, but that lead soon evaporated after the resumption of play with the Unicorns going in for three converted tries to get ahead 22 to 10 with just 18 minutes of the second half having been played.
The Panthers responded with a late converted try but the Unicorns surge after half time ensured them of a 22 to 16 win and the premiership!
The grand finals were watch by a large crowd and marked the end of what has been a highly successful 2023 Christie and Hood Castlereagh League season.
Christie and Hood Castlereagh League Grand Final Scores
Played at Billy Dunn Oval, Gulgong, Saturday 9th September 2023
Reserve Grade
Coonabarabran Unicorns 22 (Dylon Tighe, Sam Pickette, PJ Stanton, Danny Rogers tries, Billy Whillock 3 goals) defeated Gilgandra Panthers 16 (Kaleb Sutherland, Coen Naden, Isaiah Gleadhill tries, Alex Sutherland 2 goals).
Half time; Gilgandra 10, Coonabarabran 4.
Player of the Match; Dylon Tighe (Coonabarabran centre).
League Tag
Narromine Jets 22 (Emily Edwards 2, Jacana Powell, Lucy Dawson tries, Shian Chatfield 3 goals) defeated Dunedoo Swannettes 18 (Lauren Sullivan 2, Laura Shanahan, Mia Gallagher tries, Georgia Price goal). Half time Dunedoo 14, Narromine 12. End of regulation time 18 all.
Player Of the Match
Shian Chatfield (Narromine).
First Grade
Gulgong Bull Terriers 10 (Brad James, Blake Gorrie tries, James goal) defeated Cobar Roosters 4 (Thomas Plater try).
Half time; Gulgong 4 Cobar 0.
Player Of the Match; Jack Hart (Gulgong front rower)
Christie and Hood Castlereagh League League Tag Player of the Year
Brianna Watson (Cobar Roosters).
Christie and Hood Castlereagh League First Grade Player of the Year
Doug Potter (Narromine Jets).
Castlereagh League Life Membership was awarded to Matthew Guan (Dunedoo).
