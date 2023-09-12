Mudgee Guardian
'I'd have said it's impossible': Gulgong Terriers cement their status as all-time greats

By Bryson Luff and Benjamin Palmer
Updated September 12 2023 - 2:12pm, first published 1:30pm
Blake Gorrie scoring the match-winning try in his 100th first grade game for the Gulgong Bull Terriers. Photo: Col Boyd/Supplied
An undefeated Gulgong Bull Terriers side have ended their 100th year celebrations by claiming the 2023 Christie and Hood Castlereagh League first grade premiership after grinding out a hard-fought win against the Cobar Roosters in the grand final played at Gulgong on Saturday.

