Gulgong to host hundreds of hot rods for special Ford Model A birthday

Gulgong Showground will play host this weekend to a special 95-year birthday celebration of the venerable Ford Model A car, specifically models from the 1928-1931 era.
Taking place across September 15-17 the three-day event will feature a weekend of cruising around Gulgong and Mudgee along with show and shine events and opportunities for fans and punters to admire and examine the historic vehicle in all their glory.
Car enthusiasts and history buffs alike are encouraged to come along and take a look at these lovingly-restored vehicles.
The event is sponsored by the Gulgong Pioneers Museum. Tickets are available online at 123tix.com. Call Scotty on 0434 085 038 for more information.
