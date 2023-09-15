Safeguarding your crypto: Tips for Mudgee residents

in a world where scammers abound, enforcing strict security measures on your crypto reserves is critical. Picture Shutterstock

Cryptocurrency's popularity is surging globally, including in Australian towns like Mudgee.

One billion people across the world have used crypto exchanges, and more than 300 million people own crypto. But the downside of this wave is the influx of hackers. Besides that, crypto faces risks like malware and ransomware attacks, phishing scams, hacked exchanges and insecure platforms. Losing your crypto keys means your money is gone forever. Thus, knowing how to safeguard it is critical.

Cryptocurrency is powered by blockchain technology, a decentralised ledger system that records transactions across multiple computers, guaranteeing immutability, security and transparency. You typically have two keys: the public and private one. The public key is known to everyone, but the private key, which is your password, should never be disclosed.

With this understanding, below are six foolproof tips to mitigate crypto's potential pitfalls.

1 Secure your private keys

As mentioned, your private keys are the gateway to your crypto assets. No one should have your password lest they gain unauthorised access to your wallet. For safekeeping, you can consider hardware wallets to store your keys offline and isolate them from online threats.

Never store your keys on the cloud or email. Hackers can easily breach the security protocols and obtain your password, with which they can drain your wallet. Jotting down your password on paper is even better. Just store the paper in a secure lockbox to keep out unauthorised access.

2 Use secure integrations

Integrations can compromise your crypto's security if not well chosen. So, make a point of selecting your addons wisely. For instance, if you want an addon for crypto tax reporting, you may want to consider Syla, renowned for its exceptional security features. It integrates with mainstream exchanges like Binance, making your tax reporting easy. The combination of Syla and Binance ensures optimum security.

Another critical integration is portfolio management tools, which allow users to manage their crypto assets under one platform. Security is paramount when selecting such tools.

3 Use two-factor authentication (2FA)

Two-factor authentication adds an extra layer of security. It blocks 99.9% of modern automated attacks. Instead of accessing your wallet through your password only, you'll have to verify that you're the one logging in through another method. This could be an app like Google Authenticator or Authy.

Using SMS for 2FA is also an option, but hackers are known to be able to intercept messages and gain access to the verification code.

4 Keep software updated

Developers frequently release updates for crypto wallets to mitigate vulnerabilities. As new threats emerge, older versions become susceptible to attacks. Therefore, never ignore the update notifications.

A guaranteed way to ensure you're always on the latest version is enabling auto-updates. Many devices and operating systems have this provision, and it helps to make use of it. Alternatively, set reminders so you can know when it's time to update the software.

5 Beware of phishing scams

Scammers usually send crafty emails to unsuspecting crypto users with the aim of luring them to provide login credentials. Once they have this info, they can transfer the victim's coins to their own wallets.

To avoid falling into such traps, always double-check website URLs before providing critical information. Scammers slightly change the URLs of mainstream websites to dupe people. So, be on the lookout for typos in the address bar.

Also, if an email looks suspicious and you're not sure about its origin, you'd rather call the customer support of your crypto exchange and inquire about it instead of opening it. Furthermore, expand your know-how of typical phishing tactics. Free online resources on such matters abound. Make use of them.

6 Choose exchanges wisely

Crypto exchanges vary in security protocols. You'd want to conduct in-depth research on any company before settling on them. There are close to 600 crypto exchanges, and it may be confusing to select the best.

Check their reputation. A verifiable track record of properly safeguarding client accounts is something you can count on. For this, you may want to check user feedback on their websites or third-party review sites.

Industrial awards could also be a worthwhile pointer. Furthermore, check if the exchange has security features like encryption and cold storage. Take your good time on this, as your crypto's safety largely depends on the exchange you choose.

