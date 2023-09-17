Mudgee Guardian
Group 10 grand finals: Mudgee Dragons and Bathurst Panthers clash in under 13s and 14s

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated September 18 2023 - 9:43am, first published 9:42am
A length of the field intercept try from Noah Cox has led Mudgee Dragons to the Group 10 under 13s premiership.

