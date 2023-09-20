Mudgee Guardian
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

NSW Budget 2023: Dubbo member Dugald Saunders responds

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated September 20 2023 - 8:58pm, first published 8:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Labor's first budget in over a decade is a mixed bag for the Dubbo region, local member for parliament Dugald Saunders said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.