THE Great Western Highway is closed in both directions at Mount Victoria and motorists are being asked to avoid the area due to what is being described as a crash between a truck and car.
The Transport Management Centre says the incident happened near Victoria Falls Road, which is on the Blackheath side of Mount Victoria.
Motorists are being asked to use Bells Line of Road and the Darling Causeway instead, but allow plenty of extra travel time.
The Transport Management Centre says traffic approaching the site is very heavy, and motorists already in the area are advised to follow the directions of emergency services.
Traffic crews are also responding.
