Jesse felt sidelined at school, now he is working towards his dream job

From being sidelined in school to pursuing his dream career in pharmacy, Jesse Daniel is determined to join the fight to improve regional healthcare.
Jesse Daniel, a 21-year-old Gundungurra man student grew up on Wiradjuri land in Kandos where his interest in pharmacy began as a young boy.
His journey through the education system wasn't easy, after being diagnosed with autism as a young child.
"I was shoved into the special education program and basically sidetracked as a student until I reached year 8 or 9, I think," Jesse said.
"There were no real lessons, just things like 'this is how you spell apple', and so I started to act out and complain until I was allowed to go into mainstream education.
"I got average grades, but enough to get me into university."
Jesse's perseverance to learn alongside his peers led to him taking the first steps along his career path.
"I've pretty much wanted to be a pharmacist since the moment I entered year 12, and I have a one-track mind, so it was just decided then that this is what I would do," he said.
"I also knew my local pharmacist quite well and he was great, he had a lifestyle I knew I wanted through a career that appealed to me."
Now, Jesse is in his second year of a Bachelor of Pharmacy at Charles Sturt University (CSU).
"When I found out my transfer to pharmacy was accepted, I was so happy, I called my mum to tell her," he said.
Charles Sturt University offered Jesse the flexibility and lifestyle he sought.
"I wanted to study regionally so I could be close to my hometown and help my parents during breaks, as they are much less physically able now," he said.
"Charles Sturt has also been good in offering me extra time on exams and things when I need it, which is helpful having autism."
As for what the future holds, Jesse has his sights set on life's simple pleasures. "I'd like to go back to my hometown to work as a pharmacist, find a partner at some point and have a family," he said.
