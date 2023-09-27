A 65-year-old man was charged with 127 counts of supplying drugs and participating in a criminal group.

A 28-year-old man was charged with 21 counts of supplying prohibited drugs, possessing prohibited drugs, participating in a criminal group and a failure to comply with investigators.

An 18-year-old man was charged with breach of bail.

A 56-year-old woman was charged with 15 counts of supplying prohibited drugs and participating in a criminal group.

A 51-year-old man was charged for possessing prohibited drugs, participating in a criminal group and being found on drug premises.

A 27-year-old man was charged with five counts of supplying prohibited drugs and acquiring an unregistered prohibited firearm.

A 30-year-old man was charged with three counts of supplying prohibited drugs, participating in a criminal group and being on drug premises.

A 39-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were issued court attendance notices for shoplifting and traffic-related offences.