Mudgee Guardian
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Mayor and Deputy elected at extraordinary meeting

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 28 2023 - 12:27pm, first published 9:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillors Des Kennedy and Sam Paine. FILE
Councillors Des Kennedy and Sam Paine. FILE

Elections for the positions of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Mid-Western Regional Council took place at the Extraordinary Council Meeting on Wednesday, September 27.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.