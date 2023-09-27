Mayor and Deputy elected at extraordinary meeting

Elections for the positions of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Mid-Western Regional Council took place at the Extraordinary Council Meeting on Wednesday, September 27.
Councillor Des Kennedy was returned to the position of Mayor for his fourteenth consecutive year.
Councillor Sam Paine was also returned to the position of Deputy Mayor.
The incumbent councillors ran unopposed, with no one stepping up to challenge them.
At the meeting, Mayor Kennedy thanked his fellow Councillors for their support and reiterated his commitment to see Council run as efficiently as possible.
