Referendum voting opens: Where to vote early in Mudgee

Early voting in the Voice referendum has opened for those looking to avoid the queues on polling day.
Pre-poll voting for the Voice to Parliament referendum opened across the country on Tuesday, October 3 ahead of referendum day on Saturday, October 14.
Voting in the referendum is compulsory. All registered voters must cast a vote or risk getting a fine.
There is just one location to cast your vote early in the upcoming referendum in the Mudgee region.
The St John's Anglican Hall at 2 Church Street.
It will be open from Tuesday, October 3 to Saturday, October 14.
