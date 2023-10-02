A man has died in hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Cassilis last month.
At 11.30am on Monday, September 18 emergency services were called to the site of the crash on the Golden Highway at Cassilis, following reports of a crash involving an Isuzu D-Max utility, a Ford Ranger utility and a Mazda Cx-5.
The driver of the Ford - a 67-year-old man - was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition
The driver of the Isuzu - a 29-year-old man - was also treated by paramedics and taken to the same hospital in a stable condition.
The Mazda driver - a 63-year-old woman - was not injured and she was taken to Merriwa Hospital for mandatory testing.
Officers from Hunter Valley Police District established a crime scene, which was forensically examined by specialist officers attached to the Crash Investigation Unit.
Crash investigators commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and were notified on Sunday, October 1, that the 67-year-old man died in hospital.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
As inquiries continue, investigators are seeking any witnesses, anyone who may have been travelling along the Golden Highway or the surrounding streets at the time and may have dashcam vision to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
