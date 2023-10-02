Mudgee Guardian
Police

Man dies in hospital following mid-September crash

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 2 2023 - 12:37pm, first published 12:31pm
A man has died in hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Cassilis last month. FILE
A man has died in hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Cassilis last month.

