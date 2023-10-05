More than 30mm of rain fell across Mudgee, putting an end to several fires that have been burning north of the region this week.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM), just over 31mm fell on the wet and windy Wednesday, causing some short-lived flooding with winds bringing down branches and detritus onto some local roads.
A bush fire on Spring Creek Road at Cumbandry that burned four hectares was brought under control and later extinguished. Likewise with a fire burning on Trilby Lane at Beryl north of Gulgong.
The 340 hectare Henry Lawson Drive fire is listed as under control at 'advice' level as of Thursday afternoon.
More than 50 trucks from the NSW Rural Fire Service and Fire and Rescue NSW, two helicopters and a large RFS air tanker were deployed to fight the fires.
Fire and Rescue NSW was requested to assist with the fire on Henry Lawson Drive by the NSW Rural Fire Service to protect properties and infrastructure in the area, and that we brought in crews from Orange, Kelso, Bathurst, Dubbo, Mudgee and Gulgong to assist the RFS volunteers.
"We successfully protected a number of houses as the fires burnt around them, and have since re-attended to mitigate the risks posed by an asbestos house that burnt to the ground. We spray down those houses with a PVA solution to stop airborne friable asbestos," Fire and Rescue NSW, Station Commander Paul Cavalier, who lead the Fire and Rescue NSW crews on the day said.
"We were battling very windy conditions on the day and that it was a large, multi-agency effort to get the blaze under control and to protect as much as we possibly could, and that residents should take it as a timely reminder to ensure their properties are well maintained to reduce the risk associated with fires."
Kim Smith at the Cudgegong Fire District Control Centre said earlier this week that residents along Henry Lawson Drive should remain vigilant as the dry conditions continue.
"So far we've managed to keep them [fires] secure," Ms Smith said.
A cool change is sweeping across the region with lows in the single-digits and highs in the 20s expected for at least the next week.
