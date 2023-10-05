Mudgee Guardian
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Fires burning in the region currently under control

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 5 2023 - 4:14pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deputy Captain Travis McCall at the Henry Lawson Drive fire. Supplied / Paul Cavalier
Deputy Captain Travis McCall at the Henry Lawson Drive fire. Supplied / Paul Cavalier

More than 30mm of rain fell across Mudgee, putting an end to several fires that have been burning north of the region this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.