Rain has brought a timely reprieve for fireys battling to keep a number of fires under control across the region this week.
A bush fire on Spring Creek Road at Cumbandry that burned four hectares was listed as under control on Tuesday afternoon is another on a list of fires in the region this week. It was initially listed as a car fire and has spread.
The bureau of meteorology is forecasting rain for the Mudgee area on Wednesday, hopefully offering a reprieve for emergency services.
Fires burning on Trilby Lane at Beryl north of Gulgong is and on Henry Lawson Drive north of Mudgee are currently under control with the condition currently set to advice.
Kim Smith at the Cudgegong Fire District Control Centre said residents along Henry Lawson Drive should remain vigilant as the dry conditions continue.
Crews remain at both fires to consolidate the containment.
"So far we've managed to keep them [fires] secure," Ms Smith said.
Wednesday is set to be challenging with strong northerly winds expected before some much-needed rain and a cool change is expected after.
"It is really important for the people that live on Henry Lawson Drive south of St Fillans Road need to still be monitoring conditions and still monitoring the fires on the app. The weather is still not favourable... keep monitoring and stay prepared."
A grass fire burning on Trilby Lane at Beryl north of Gulgong is currently under control with the condition currently set to advice.
A grass fire is burning in the Home Rule and St Fillans area, approximately 15km north of Mudgee. The fire has burnt 340ha and is being controlled.
Henry Lawson Drive remains closed to traffic.
If you are in the area of St Fillans, Eurunderee and Budgee Budgee you should continue to monitor conditions and and stay up to date in case the situation changes. Know what you will do if the situation changes.
Current Situation
