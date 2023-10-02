If you have not left the St Fillans area, it is now too late to leave.

If you have not left the Eurunderee and Budgee Budgee area, leave now if not prepared and travel south to Mudgee.

If the fire impacts, seek shelter in a solid structure such as a house to protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

If you are caught in the path of the fire, you may die or be injured.

Protect yourself from the heat of the fire. Wear protective clothing and footwear. Cover all bare skin.

A safer location may include a well cleared area nearby. Neighbourhood safer places offer a place of last resort if there are no other options.