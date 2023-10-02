Mudgee Guardian
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Out of control fire burning north of Mudgee

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 2 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 2:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More information can be found at the NSW RFS website.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.