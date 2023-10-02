More information can be found at the NSW RFS website.
Updated: 4.45pm
An emergency warning is in place for the Home Rule, St Fillans, Eurunderee and Budgee Budgee areas due to a fast running grass fire that is burning in in the vicinity of Henry Lawson Drive and Drews Lane in a southerly direction towards Lowes Peak.
If you are in the area of St Fillans, you are in danger. It is now too late to leave. Seek shelter now inside a solid structure such as a house.
If you are in the area of Eurunderee and Budgee Budgee leave now if not prepared towards Mudgee.
Current Situation
