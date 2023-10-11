Jessie Plummer never thought she'd write a book, which makes it all the more impressive that she is excited about the release of her first self-published book of poetry this week.
Written in pieces most nights after the kids went to bed, the book titled: From The Secret Place is a collection of poems and passages from Jessie's personal diary. When she started writing there was never any intention of it being read by anyone else. However, buoyed by some positive feedback she received she began to think she could take it further.
"I'd always enjoyed creative writing. I'm into art and music and writing was something a hobby of mine that I hadn't pursued since uni," she said.
"I haven't actually done any creative writing stuff since uni... and then I guess I've been playing matchbox cards for three years straight - there's not a lot of variety in my days so I was just encouraged to start writing again," she joked.
"It was sort of mostly just for my own mental well-being, having a creative outlet. I entered a poem online in a competition and I didn't get first, but did well. It sort of captured the eye of someone who was into publishing and they said, 'have you ever considered [publishing]?."
The book is a personal look into Jessie's life and as she described it, 'explores an intimate relationship with someone else where you're fully known and understood and fully accepted the way that you are and explores the impact that that kind of love in someone's life has.'
"It seems to evoke a very strong emotional response," she said.
"I've had a lot of interesting responses - very emotional. People often when they respond or write a review or give me feedback, I end up with their life story, and how certain poems or even the whole thing in general has spoke to different parts of their journey which is really interesting.
"I find that it does resonate, particularly with people who are a little bit spiritual, maybe. I've noticed, you know, I have a faith so that it shouldn't surprise me that some of that might get through."
