The children of the Dubbo electorate are being invited to let their creativity flow by helping design the Christmas card for local MP Dugald Saunders.
Primary school students across the region are being asked to submit drawings with the theme 'My Dream Christmas Holiday'.
In 2022 Lilly Butler, from St Mary's Primary School Dubbo, won the MP's Christmas Card competition with her drawing of a family enjoying Christmas lunch on the farm.
"This year I would love to see where and how kids would spend their Christmas if they could go anywhere they wanted," Mr Saunders said.
"It might be sitting on the beach for lunch and playing a game of cricket, it could be heading off to a grandparent's place to see all your family or it could be a faraway destination you would love to visit.
"That's why I have chosen the theme 'My Dream Christmas Holiday'. I want this year's card to show what kids would love to experience for Christmas and let their imaginations run wild!"
Entry is open to all primary school students who reside in the Dubbo electorate, which includes the Narromine Shire, Dubbo, Wellington, Gulgong and Mudgee regions.
The winning entry will receive a $200 gift voucher to the store of the student's choice, second place will receive a $100 gift voucher, with a $50 voucher for third.
All entries must be A4 in size with no cotton, glitter or anything stuck to the page, must not be folded, and the artist's name, age and school should be clearly marked on the back of each entry.
Entries can be sent via post to Dugald Saunders MP, PO Box 1327, Dubbo NSW 2830, or dropped into Mr Saunders' electorate office at 1/18 Talbragar Street, Dubbo NSW 2830. Entries close at 5pm on Friday, November 10.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.