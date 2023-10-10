Sydney Road service station targeted in early-morning robbery

Shell service station on Sydney Road in Mudgee was the target of an early-morning robbery that saw three men break in while a getaway vehicle waited.
According to police, at roughly 1.15am on Thursday, October 5, three males forced their way into the a service station at 56 Sydney Road.
The males allegedly stole cigarettes and cash before being driven away by a fourth male in a silver Toyota Kluger station wagon.
No injuries were reported.
Officers from Orana Mid-Western Police District were notified and commenced an investigation.
As inquiries continue, police are urging anyone with information to contact Mudgee Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Read more:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.