Sydney Road service station targeted in early-morning robbery

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
October 10 2023 - 10:43pm
Shell service station on Sydney Road in Mudgee was the target of an early-morning robbery that saw three men break in while a getaway vehicle waited.

