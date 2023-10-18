Two young brothers are making a name for themselves in the world of lawn bowls and on the national stage.
Thomas and Samuel Rich travelled to Perth last in early October to compete in the multi-day Under 18's Junior National Lawn Bowls Championships. Tom just got beat by Victoria in the triples to win a silver medal and on day two he played in the fours beating Victoria to win gold. NSW was named team of the championships so he ended up winning two gold and a silver medal.
Sam teamed up with NSW and Victoria in a composite side just missing out on a bronze medal.
Thomas, who works as an apprentice greenkeeper at Club Mudgee spoke with the Mudgee Guardian about how he got his start and the perception that bowls is an oldies' game.
Thomas knew his triumph in Perth was well-earned, but he said it took a while for it to really hit him.
"At first it didn't sink in for a couple of days, but once I sat back and looked at the bigger picture it feels pretty good," he said.
"Especially after coming from a small town where bowls wasn't really known for out here... to do something like that felt pretty good."
Tom is 17 and has been playing bowls since he was five-years-old, similarly his brother Samuel was an early learner as well. Their parents ran the now demolished Mudgee Bowling Club on George Street, and as a youngster Tom was often stuck at the club with little to do, picking up bowls as a way to pass the time.
"We were there as soon as school finished - so I thought I'd get into it then," Thomas said.
"After realising how it can set up your future with jobs and mates for life - it just felt like I'd rather be doing that than going out and working in an office."
Following Perth, Thomas is hoping to earn a spot in the under 25s state squad. Thomas and his family have, since July, travelled to Sydney every single weekend from Mudgee to compete in a higher-tier of competition.
"The last 18 months has been really big and I've made a move to Sydney to play there just for better opportunities and so far I've started off well," Thomas said.
Tom is an apprentice greenkeeper at Club Mudgee and said it's the perfect job for a budding bowls pro.
"I just thought it's easier to work at a bowling club when you're playing bowls for the time off and people are more understanding instead of working say any other trade you've got to sort of push for the time off and yeah opportunities to get away.
