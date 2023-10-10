Mudgee Guardian
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Tribe proves his prowess with cracker round

By Jeff Williamson
October 11 2023 - 10:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

He's done it again. One of the Vets' powerhouses, Ron Tribe (40) displayed majestic form to take out the MGC and Vets' Byron Perry Café Vouchers in emphatic style. Despite a par on the first hole, Ron's round didn't go all that well until he reached the difficult 7th hole where he exploded with a devastating birdie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.