Tribe proves his prowess with cracker round

He's done it again. One of the Vets' powerhouses, Ron Tribe (40) displayed majestic form to take out the MGC and Vets' Byron Perry Café Vouchers in emphatic style. Despite a par on the first hole, Ron's round didn't go all that well until he reached the difficult 7th hole where he exploded with a devastating birdie.
He had a slight 'hiccup' on the next hole before showing the rest of the field how to play the back nine with a mighty 22 points which included another birdie on the 15th hole.
Taking second place in the MGC and Byron Perry Café Vouchers was the ever-reliable Rod WILSON (36 cb) who continues to battle an Achilles injury which might have slowed his walking down but has not hindered his golf.
MGC Ball winners were Ron, Rod, Brian, Bill, Paul, Barry, Genevieve, Jim, Tony, John, Peter and Tristan.
NTP ... 11th "A" - "B" - and "C" Shane (480cm)
17th hole "A" Ron (454cm) "B" Rod (651 cm) and "C" Bill (291 cm)
Just a reminder that the NTP sheets are now in the permanent posts near each par three green.
Upcoming Vets' events are:
Please note. There will be no vets golf next Tuesday, October 17.
