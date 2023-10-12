Mudgee Guardian
Mudgee turns pink as million-dollar mark approaches, let us count the ways

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated October 12 2023 - 12:23pm, first published 12:10pm
With a new committee and renewed vigour, Mudgee has once again dived headfirst into Pink Up month in October.

