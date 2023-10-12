Mudgee turns pink as million-dollar mark approaches, let us count the ways

With a new committee and renewed vigour, Mudgee has once again dived headfirst into Pink Up month in October.
Already you might have seen the efforts of businesses around the town or attended one of the many pink-themed events, all aimed at raising awareness and funds for breast cancer care and the McGrath Foundation. There are now more than 130 local businesses signed up to support and take part in Pink Up Mudgee.
Committee member Emily Parker said the Mudgee community has this year embraced Pink Up with open arms.
"This year we've started doing the Pink Up Mudgee shirts - thanks to Brand Me Mudgee - [and] we can't keep up," she said.
"That's how incredible the community has been in supporting that front, so we are constantly - we're just trying to keep up, they're selling like hotcakes.
"It's been absolutely awesome. We don't know the exact number at the moment... but we believe we're around that $15,000 mark. So it's pretty crazy, there's still so many events coming up and there's so many businesses who are donating throughout the whole entire month.
"We're still hopeful to get that $1 million mark definitely."
If more than $90,000 can be raised this month, the elusive $1 million mark will be passed.
One of the premier events in October is the Cars and Coffee Charity Auction which will be on Saturday, October 14. With a number of local businesses getting on board with high-value items that could be yours at auction.
"The main thing we want to get across is awareness of breast cancer that occurs in both men and women. We're raising funds to make sure we have a breast care nurse in our region, that's super important as our community deserves to have support for those who need it," Emily said.
"And a goal for ourselves in the committee this year is to make it to the $1 million mark. It's a huge feat, we know that. We need to make $90,000 this year."
Below are some of the ways that businesses and the community have gotten behind Pink Up around the region. To see even more, head to the Pink Up Mudgee socials.
Yee haw, the team at Simply Fresh in Mudgee donned their best pink merch this week.
The team from Putta Bucca Landscaping Supplies jumping for joy. The business are donating $1 from every kilometre travelled in the vehicle.
The Peabody group in Pink with a formidable pink bucket looming behind them.
The team at Whiddon aged care in Mudgee were awash in pink as they celebrated pink up month.
Irreverent Mudgee artist Michael Bourke created this timely tribute to Pink Up. The painting will be auctioned off at the Pink Coffee and Cars event this Sunday. 'On occasions, they had been criticised for taking the whole Pink Up Mudgee thing too far,' Michael wrote of the piece.
Newcastle Permanent turned pink on Church Street. Supporters since 2015 they have turned their traditional black and white signage to pink. Even the ATM.
Mudgee's Word of Mouth Speech Pathology shared this fab video on their Instagram.
