Mudgee parents Sherry Tilley and Trey Morton welcomed their daughter Nova Jade St John Morton on Saturday, April 29. Nova weighed 2.7 kilos and measured 48 centimetres long.
Nova was diagnosed in utero with a congenital heart disease (CHD) and has undergone two major surgeries in her first five months of life.
Nova suffers from hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a rare heart defect in which the left side of the heart is underdeveloped and unable to support the systemic circulation required for normal heart function.
Not long after Nova was born, she was swiftly transferred to the NICU at the Westmead Children's Hospital. After just three days her heart started closing and a life-saving operation was performed. Following the risky operation on her heart, she spent two months in intensive care before another operation was needed to stretch open her thinning aorta. While on the operating table, the diminutive Nova died for 30 seconds. Doctors worked feverishly to revive her and recovery following these operations was long and arduous.
I watched her almost die in front of me and my life flashed before my eyes.- Sherry Tilley
"There was a time where she had to - she was almost put on life support because her body couldn't keep up," Nova's mother Sherry said.
"I watched her almost die in front of me and my life flashed before my eyes. I was trying so hard not to get upset..."
Now at five months old, her parents are praising the efforts of HeartKids, a group focused on supporting and educating families impacted by congenital heart disease.
Sherry has said that having the HeartKids support and gave them the strength to move forward and having a network of people who understand CHD was incredibly important.
"They've helped us throughout a lot and I am really thankful for them. Because without the HeartKids team, I don't know where we would be. They're absolutely amazing," Sherry said.
"I just want other people to realise that when or if they find out that their children have a heart disorder not to worry... You just have to believe in yourself and keep stepping forward."
Discharged from hospital last week and at home for the first time since she was born, the five-month-old fighter is on the up and up.
"She's forming into her own person, she's absolutely adorable," Sherry said.
"She's a very happy baby. When she's got clothes on it doesn't even look like that she's had her operation. But, one day when she grows up then I hope that she walks around with pride with her scar because that is a sign that she had been given a second chance in life and I'm absolutely grateful for that."
The four-kilometre Two Feet and a Heartbeat walk held recently around Australia is an annual event organised by HeartKids to commemorate the four lives lost to CHD in Australia each week.
"Having dedicated my life to children's health and welfare, the Two Feet and a Heartbeat event is close to my heart. With an anticipated 3,000 Australians diagnosed with CHD this year, the significance of community and support stands unrivalled," Lesley Jordon, HeartKids CEO said.
Money raised through the walk goes back into the community through HeartKids, including delivering in-hospital and family support programs, camps for children and young people living with CHD, and hosting vital education days and peer support programs to help families cope with the significant impact of the disease.
Now as healthy as ever and doted on by her older brother Kayden, Nova's family is just happy she is home safely.
"We were told all throughout the pregnancy when I found out about her heart condition, I was 18 weeks pregnant, I was told that it's probably better off to terminate the pregnancy if she won't make it," Sherry said.
"We put our foot down and said 'no, we're going to try.' So that's what we did and we're very lucky and happy that we did.
"She's a very brave girl and we're very proud of her."
