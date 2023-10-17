Not long after Nova was born, she was swiftly transferred to the NICU at the Westmead Children's Hospital. After just three days her heart started closing and a life-saving operation was performed. Following the risky operation on her heart, she spent two months in intensive care before another operation was needed to stretch open her thinning aorta. While on the operating table, the diminutive Nova died for 30 seconds. Doctors worked feverishly to revive her and recovery following these operations was long and arduous.