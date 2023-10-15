Celebrating 100 years of existence is a fantastic achievement for any sporting club, but for the Gulgong Terriers Rugby League Club their centennial year has been exceptional.
Playing in the 2023 Christie and Hood Castlereagh League competition the Terriers went through the season undefeated claiming the Castlereagh League Premiers Shield and the Castlereagh League Premiers Cup when the won a hard fought grand final 10 points to 4 against the Cobar Roosters in front of a large crowd that had packed into the Terrier's beloved Billy Dunn Oval on September 9.
Read more:
That winning team included five sets of brothers.
The Terriers are also in possession of the Castlereagh League Boronia (Challenge) Cup meaning that the Gulgong side are the current holders of every piece of Castlereagh League silverware available to them.
In their 15 wins throughout the year the Gulgong side scored 544 points and conceded 222.
At the centennial year presentation night last Saturday their burgeoning trophy cabinet was added to when they were named as the winners of the highly prestigious and much sought after Clayton Cup which is awarded annually by the NSWRL to the best performed first grade team in country NSW competitions.
Undoubtedly a fairytale finish for a fantastic 100th year for the proud club.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.