Kandos fights hard for win against Carcoar in Community Cup

Round two of the Midwest Community Cup, hosted by Blackheath Blackcats, resulted in wins to Kandos Waratahs and the Blackcats.
Kandos were expected to easily defeat Carcoar but three times had to come from behind to win 28-26 in the dying moments.
A Carcoar win looked ominous early in the game with two tries to Alex Pettit, but converted tries to Tom Large, then Hayden Cini gave the Waratahs a 12-8 lead.
The four-point advantage to Kandos was lost with Carcoar's next try soon before halftime, and the Crows took a 14-12 lead to the break.
Waratahs' Michael Parsons scored five minutes after the restart but his try was unconverted and Kandos led by just two points.
Carcoar scored the next two tries to pull away to a 26-16 lead and, with the 30-minute second half closing down, looked likely winners.
In the final couple of minutes, firstly Waratahs' Tom Fraser, then Tommy Large scored converted tries to give their side the win with seconds remaining.
The second match, despite a strong game from Portland, saw Blackheath finish strongly to take the win.
Kandos and Blackheath, 53-year rivals, having won more than 20 titles between them in the Midwest competition, go into next week's final round both undefeated.
The loser of this last regular-game match, having already won two games, will still be guaranteed a spot in the final as both Portland and Carcoar have been beaten twice.
So, despite next Saturday's result, the final to be played at Carcoar the following week will see Kandos and Blackheath confront each other for only a fourth time for a Midwest premiership title in more than 50 years.
In leaguetag the Kandos-Carcoar contest was reduced to 35 minutes after a possible ACL injury to Carcoar's Lily Porch held up the match, and Carcoar won a close tussle 10-8.
Blackheath looked impressive in beating Portland in the second game 14-4 to also remain undefeated going into next week's round 3.
The Blackcats are the only undefeated leaguetag side, Kandos and Carcoar have won one each, and Portland are winless after the first two rounds.
Kandos will host the final-round matches, with the first leaguetag game to commence at midday on Saturday at Waratah Park.
