Bushfires again under control as another crops up near Cooks Gap

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 17 2023 - 8:22pm, first published 3:00pm
The Cope bushfire earlier this week. Photo: Fire and Rescue NSW Station 312 Gulgong
The latest from the RFS

The Cope fire burning northeast of Gulgong has once again been brought under control by emergency services on Tuesday evening and sits at advice level. The fire which has burned more than 830 hectares began earlier this week northeast of Gulgong.

