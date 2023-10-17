Bushfires again under control as another crops up near Cooks Gap

The Cope fire burning northeast of Gulgong has once again been brought under control by emergency services on Tuesday evening and sits at advice level. The fire which has burned more than 830 hectares began earlier this week northeast of Gulgong.
Another fire in the Cooks Gap area has also shown up on the RFS website, listed as under control and at advice level, there is not yet further information available.
