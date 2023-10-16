Fire east of Gulgong now under control after burning 744 hectares

Latest update: 8.30am
The fire burning in the vicinity of Springwood Park Rd and Cope Road east of Gulgong is now under control after emergency services fought through the evening with conditions easing overnight allowing firefighters to gain the upper hand.
Firefighters have been able to hold the fire to the south of the Cope Road and to the west of Ulan Road.
Firefighters will continue to work on containing the fire today.
