A road closure is in place at Cope Road, Blues Springs Road Intersection and at Ulan village due to the bushfire.
Emergency services are on-site at an out-of-control fire burning east of Gulgong on Monday afternoon.
The fire is moving in an easterly direction. For residents west of Ulan Road in the vicinity of Cooks Gap and Ulan areas, it is too late to leave, shelter now.
If you are in the area of Springwood Park Rd and Cope Rd, you are at risk. Seek shelter to protect yourself from the fire. It is too late to leave.
"The message is it is too late to leave. Shelter now. The fire has burnt through just over a hectare and is continuing to evolve. It's burning under very, very strong winds. It's moving predominantly north, but it is moving towards properties. Firefighters are doing their best to slow the spread of that fire," a spokeswoman for the RFS said.
Firefighters and aircraft are working in the area of the 402-hectare fire.
