A new movie starring Rebel Wilson has begun filming in the Central West with one town shut off to visitors as a result.
During August, the Australian actor was spotted in Blayney scouting new locations for The Deb, a movie which will double as her directorial debut.
On Monday, October 16, the Central Western Daily made its way to Carcoar after being informed the movie had begun filming in the town.
However, the road leading into the town had been closed off, with security at either end of Belubula Street preventing visitors to enter while filming was underway.
Photos from the outer edge of the town centre showed dozens of people lining the street for the movie and it is understood film crews will be in the Central West for at least a few days.
An inside look at Carcoar from before Monday showed a few of the buildings which had been transformed in preparation.
These included the Royal Carcoar Hotel which was turned into the Royal Dunbar Hotel as well as a four terrace building next door which will act as the Motel Dunbar in the movie.
The Deb will be a musical production based around a country town's debutant ball "that brings the bush into the city." The movie is adapted from of the original musical of the same name.
As well as Wilson, the movie will also star Tara Morice (Strictly Ballroom) and Jay Laga'aia (Star Wars Episodes II and III).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.