Hadaway proves again he's one of the best on the green

The 'maestro" has found his mojo.
Barry Hadaway (38) showed why he is one of the benchmark players in the Mudgee Vets with a commanding win to take out the MGC and Vets S&S Meats Vouchers.
Barry's ball-striking is almost always in the top echelon of Mudgee players and his latest round was no exception as he hit an amazing 15 greens in regulation. His only blemish came at the dangerous 16th hole when he was unable to get 'up and down' for an out-of-character double bogey.
Taking second in the MGC and Vets' S&S Meats' Vouchers was Jeff Williamson (36) who has started to return to a glimpse of form from the past. He is usually a very reliable putter and with a total of 28 putts for the round it appeared he was 'on song'. However, sometimes, there are blemishes that can occur.
The 'red mist' was certainly evident after a disaster on the 4th hole where he four putted for a dreaded wipe. It seemed all was forgotten on the very next hole when a 'monster' 15m putt settled into the bottom of the cup. A single putt on the 6th hole had him feeling okay until he hit the 7th green and three putted it. Fortunately, the 'red mist' didn't return.
It must also be noted that although Bob didn't have a great round he achieved another 5 point hole when he birdied the 2nd hole.. This came only a week or so after he achieved the feat on the 13th hole. Doesn't he know that achieving this should be extremely difficult.
MGC Ball winners were Barry, Jeff, Jim, Paul, Trish, Gary, Tim, Tony, Ron, Jim, Shane, Tony, Mal and Ian. NTP ... 17th hole "A" Barry (478 cm) "B" - and "C" Ian (989 cm)
I think that some players, or more importantly markers, may need to revise their mathematical knowledge about the metric measuring system. Several weeks ago, a player recorded a NTP distance on the 17th hole as 100,000 cm - one kilometre - which means their tee shot finished somewhere around the northern edge of the local tennis courts. I don't think that qualifies as being on the green.
Today a player who was unsuccessful of a NTP on the 17th hole recorded a distance of 11.890 cm - 119.8 metres. When you consider the hole played approximately 128m from the tees it meant the player must have hit the ball eight - nine metres. Again, I don't think that qualifies as being on the green.
Upcoming Vets' events are:
Until then, why not come and join us and enjoy the course and the characters that make up Mudgee Veterans' golf.
Remember the MGC Vets' Motto: Swing hard, in case you hit it.
