Hadaway proves again he's one of the best on the green

The 'red mist' was certainly evident after a disaster on the 4th hole where he four putted for a dreaded wipe. It seemed all was forgotten on the very next hole when a 'monster' 15m putt settled into the bottom of the cup. A single putt on the 6th hole had him feeling okay until he hit the 7th green and three putted it. Fortunately, the 'red mist' didn't return.