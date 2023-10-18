Landcare: It's time to come together and celebrate

It's that time of year again when the Watershed Landcare community comes together to celebrate our shared achievements, reflect on the year that has passed, and cast a hopeful gaze toward the future. This end of year celebration and Annual General Meeting (AGM) promises to be a fantastic blend of knowledge, community, and delicious food. Set at the stunning Burnbrae wines on Saturday 18th November you can expect a splendid day out, and we're inviting you to join us.
We're excited to announce our esteemed guest speaker for the day, Dr. Julia Imrie, who will open our eyes to the world of groundwater. Dr. Imrie's presentation will explore the vital role of groundwater, and the challenges it faces in the era of climate change and increasing demands. Dive into the world of (hydro)geology and discover how it intricately weaves into our local landscape. Get ready to see groundwater in a whole new light and deepen your understanding of its importance.
At the heart of the AGM is the moment when all positions within Watershed Landcare are declared vacant. We invite you to participate actively in our community's governance by nominating individuals for committee positions. To express your interest, kindly request a nomination Form by emailing us at info@watershedlandcare.com.au. The AGM provides the perfect opportunity to learn about Watershed Landcare's remarkable accomplishments over the past year and to glimpse into the promising future that lies ahead for our community.
Following the AGM, stay and enjoy the breathtaking surroundings of Burnbrae Wines for lunch. Relish the company of fellow Landcarers while savouring delectable pizzas and grazing platters. You can also find your favourite tea and coffee available, and if you fancy something stronger, the bar is at your service.
This year has been a big one for Landcare, with over 30 events delivered in the region. Our special interest groups, The Microscope Group, The Mudgee Bee Group, Grazing Group, and Watershed Women gained some awesome momentum with booked out events and new faces joining the community. At Watershed Landcare, our motto is 'Healthy Landscape, healthy Community' that's why we show up for our community on days like The Mudgee Small farm Field Days where our Landcare Learnings Talk series was a great success. This year we celebrated our 15th Green Day, hosting over 600 students from 17 schools and had a surprise visit from Costa Georgiadis! We've provided opportunities for 25 landholders to complete a Holistic Management Course and we've grown and planted more trees than we can count!
Come and celebrate with us and let's dream big for next year! Tickets are $15 to cover lunch or you can just stay for the talk & AGM at no cost. Go to watershedlandcare.com.au/events for more info and to RSVP.
