Landcare: It's time to come together and celebrate

By Maddison O'Brien
October 19 2023 - 9:59am
It's that time of year again when the Watershed Landcare community comes together to celebrate our shared achievements, reflect on the year that has passed, and cast a hopeful gaze toward the future. This end of year celebration and Annual General Meeting (AGM) promises to be a fantastic blend of knowledge, community, and delicious food. Set at the stunning Burnbrae wines on Saturday 18th November you can expect a splendid day out, and we're inviting you to join us.

