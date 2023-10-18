Landcare: It's time to come together and celebrate

This year has been a big one for Landcare, with over 30 events delivered in the region. Our special interest groups, The Microscope Group, The Mudgee Bee Group, Grazing Group, and Watershed Women gained some awesome momentum with booked out events and new faces joining the community. At Watershed Landcare, our motto is 'Healthy Landscape, healthy Community' that's why we show up for our community on days like The Mudgee Small farm Field Days where our Landcare Learnings Talk series was a great success. This year we celebrated our 15th Green Day, hosting over 600 students from 17 schools and had a surprise visit from Costa Georgiadis! We've provided opportunities for 25 landholders to complete a Holistic Management Course and we've grown and planted more trees than we can count!