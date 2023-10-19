Mudgee Guardian
Fancy a weekend breakfast with the birds?

By Staff Reporters
October 19 2023 - 11:50am
The Putta Bucca wetlands as seen from the sky. FILE
Council will be hosting Breakfast with the Birds in conjunction with the BirdLife Australia bird count this weekend, on Saturday, October 21.

