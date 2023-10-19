Fancy a weekend breakfast with the birds?

Council will be hosting Breakfast with the Birds in conjunction with the BirdLife Australia bird count this weekend, on Saturday, October 21.
Breakfast With The Birds is a free event and will commence at 8am until 10:30am.
The event will be held at Putta Bucca Wetlands in the barbecue area where local expert birders will discuss bird life Mudgee region. Participants will be able to relax in the peaceful surroundings of the wetlands while taking in the sounds and sights of incredible birdlife.
Catering RSVPs are essential through Eventbrite, coffee, tea, and juice will be available to purchase on the day.
On the same morning at Putta Bucca Wetlands from 10:30am to 1:30pm, the Mudgee District Environment Group and Rylstone District Environment Society will host Picnic for Nature. A free BYO event for the community to enjoy and learn about what their local environmental groups are doing to protect nature. If you are interested in attending this event, please RSVP here.
Last year, 50 people attended the event along with local avian expert Mark Leary who was the guest speaker.
