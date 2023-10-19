Mudgee emergency department wins national award

The Mudgee Health Service team is celebrating after the emergency department (ED) was crowned the winner of the 2023 College of Emergency Nursing Australasia (CENA) emergency department of the year.
Kylie Strong, Mudgee Health Service Manager, said this is a testament to the incredible team in the ED and the work they continue to do providing safe, high-quality care to the community.
"I am really, really proud. It's a small team. The numbers are increasing from an activity point of view, we're getting busier with sicker patients and they're still providing excellent care and working together really well," Ms Strong said.
"...it's not just the nurses, it's our ambulances as well, it's our security staff, it's our admin, it's the whole team. it's a really lovely department and they work together really well.
"I would really like to thank the team, and in particular Clinical Nurse Consultant Jess Keady for putting the nomination together. We work hard every day to provide the best care possible for our patients, and it is nice for our team to be recognised for the great work they deliver."
Melissa Magilvray, Nurse Unit Manager of the Mudgee ED said earning an award of the caliber is rare.
"This is quite extraordinary," Ms Magilvray said.
"We never expected in a million years that we would be awarded something of this level. So that's the biggest thing. It was judged by our nursing peers across the country and by the College of Emergency Nurses of Australasia.
"Part of the way we know we're doing a good job is when every person that comes through the Mudgee ED or Mudgee Hospital receives a survey that they can provide feedback on their care and the overwhelming number of those surveys are always positive. The staff get to see those surveys and we always try and follow up with people that have suggestions of ways we can improve our service.
"So I just want to let people know that there's a lot of value in providing that feedback to us.
"The team are incredibly proud of their achievements and we've worked really hard to make this happen."
