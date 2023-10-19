Mudgee Guardian
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People
Good News

Mudgee emergency department wins national award

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
October 20 2023 - 10:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Mudgee Health Service team is celebrating after the emergency department (ED) was crowned the winner of the 2023 College of Emergency Nursing Australasia (CENA) emergency department of the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.