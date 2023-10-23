Carcoar, ironically the home of Midwest football as the club with most Midwest premierships to its name, is the venue for this week's premiership finals between Kandos and Blackheath in both the men's and league tag teams, the second time Kandos league tag has contested a final but the fourth time in 53 years as rivals in the men's game the Waratahs and Blackheath have met in a grand final.

