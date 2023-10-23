Mudgee Guardian
Grand finals locked in for Midwest Rugby League Community Cup

By John Fitzgerald
October 24 2023 - 9:39am
Co-leaders going into the final-round regular game of the Midwest Rugby League Community Cup, neither Blackheath nor Kandos needed the winner's two competition points as both clubs had already qualified for the premiership final the following week.

