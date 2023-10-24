Mudgee Guardian
Why Dianne chose her workplace of 39 years for a special charity headshave

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated October 24 2023 - 8:37pm, first published 8:36pm
Diane at Woolworths Mudgee post haircut surrounded by friends and coworkers. Supplied
Dianne Sleeman, fresh out of hospital following treatment for multiple myeloma chose her workplace of 39 years to raise funds for the McGrath Foundation.

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

