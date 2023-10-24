Why Dianne chose her workplace of 39 years for a special charity headshave

Dianne Sleeman, fresh out of hospital following treatment for multiple myeloma chose her workplace of 39 years to raise funds for the McGrath Foundation.
Diane was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer known as multiple myeloma on April 18 this year and wanted to jump on the enthusiasm around Pink Up month and raise money for the McGrath Foundation as well as bringing awareness to the rare cancer that she is now in remission from.
Diane was supported by all her work colleagues in having what little hair she had left shaved off thanks to Katrina Curry from Katrina Curry Hairdressing.
"I'm still building my strength, so it's very taxing, but I'm getting there," she said.
"When I was down at RPA [Royal Prince Alfred Hospital], I had one of the better results they've had. And also I had the speediest discharge they've ever seen. So from having the transfusion to coming out of hospital, I was only there 11 days.
"Some of them contact me regularly, they've been amazing. Visiting me, calling me, messaging me, making sure I'm alright. Excellent. Anything I need.
Dianne is selling tickets in a raffle to be drawn on October 31 with more than $1000 worth of prizes including a $200 voucher to the Oriental Hotel. To buy tickets, just go to Woolworth's and at any checkout they'll sell you a ticket.
"The funds are going to Pink Up Mudgee - multiple myeloma cancer awareness month is actually September, that makes it hard so I'm catching a lift with them [Pink Up]," she said.
"It's a hard cancer to diagnose at times because it's got similar symptoms of a lot of other illnesses as well as a lot of other cancers.
"lots of tiredness, muscle soreness, in your bones - your bones are sore. You feel nauseous more than you feel better. The symptoms are very general, so anyone that has those symptoms altogether for a while should get checked out."
