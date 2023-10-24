The Rotary Club of Mudgee Sunrise proudly hosted Rotary's Pride of Workmanship Awards at Augustine Mudgee last week.
The program offers the opportunity for employers to nominate their employees for outstanding contributions to their vocations, in terms of approach, attitude, dedication and commitment to their place of work. The 14 recipients were presented with their awards in front of more than 50 attendees, including their employers and family members.
"The program encourages a sense of community pride in local achievements and provides Rotary with the opportunity to be involved in the local business community," the President of Mudgee Sunrise, Margaret Barnes said.
Across 600 Rotary Clubs throughout Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Canada and the United States, the Pride of Workmanship Program has been a resounding success for many decades. Every two years, employers and businesses in the Mudgee region have the opportunity to nominate their employees for the award through the Rotary program.
The President of the Rotary Club of Mudgee Sunrise was thrilled with the turnout at the Pride of Workmanship event, held on the evening of Tuesday 17th of October.
"Our congratulations to all nominees and to their employers for taking the time to show their employees how much they appreciate the fantastic part they play in their business," Margaret Barnes said.
"We encourage all local businesses to get involved and celebrate our outstanding local community members."
