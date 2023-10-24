Windamere Dam to host multi-club dragon boat regatta

Windamere Dam will play host to the 13th Annual Western Region Dragon Boat Regatta to be held at Cudgegong Waters Park, on Sunday, October 29. Racing will commence at 8.30am.
Regatta Event Coordinator Sue Hughes said all the details have been taken care of.
"We are thrilled the safety plans with SES and St Johns Ambulance have been finalised and we have Officials travelling from all over NSW to assist the Committee to run a successful event," Ms Hughes said.
Dragon Boat Clubs from around NSW and ACT are expected to attend the event and are looking forward to the competition.
Mudgee Mud Dragons have been working with the 10 other Western Region clubs including Dubbo, Forbes, Parkes, Bathurst, Lithgow, Orange, Blue Mountains, Wagga Wagga and Narrabri to prepare for the Regatta Regatta Committee Publicity Officer Melissa Setterfield said it is a fun sport and great team building exercise.
"You must paddle as a team together and in time. It doesn't matter your size or level of fitness, anyone over 12 years of age can give it a go. There are Dragon boat clubs all over NSW that are more than happy to show you the technique and your first 5 paddles are free," Ms Setterfield said.
A highlight of the day will be the Mudgee Anniversary Challenge and the DA Challenger for cancer survivors and supporters. It is also a wonderful event for spectators to watch the races and cheer on their friends and families.
For more information go to westernregionregatta.wordpress.com or call Regatta Event Coordinator Sue Hughes on 0420 926329 or Publicity Officer Melissa Setterfield on 0421 202 516.
