Firefighters responding to Grass fire at Cooks Gap

By Newsroom
Updated November 1 2023 - 10:34am, first published October 31 2023 - 3:52pm
A fire has started on Ulan Road, Cooks Gap. Picture from Google maps.
A fire is burning in the vicinity of Ulan Road, Cooks Gap south of Ulan. The alert level for this fire has been downgraded to Advice as conditions ease.

