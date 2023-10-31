A fire is burning in the vicinity of Ulan Road, Cooks Gap south of Ulan. The alert level for this fire has been downgraded to Advice as conditions ease.
Earlier the fire was threatening stored explosives but as the fire abated the threat was lowered. The fire has burned 204 hectares.
"It's impinging on stored explosives," an RFS spokeswoman said at the time. "A one kilometre exclusion zone will be established.
The fire is currently at advice level, but it is advised to keep up to date on Hazards near me or download the app.
Read more:
Current Situation
What you need to do
If you are threatened by fire
Other Information
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.