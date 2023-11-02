Mudgee Guardian
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our Business

Jaden's bold business plan and a focus on face-to-face connection

By Jackie Trott
November 3 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jaden Fraser outside his new Mudgee East Coast Supplements location. Supplied
Jaden Fraser outside his new Mudgee East Coast Supplements location. Supplied

After three years of managing an East Coast Supplements store in Dubbo, Jaden Fraser approached his boss with a bold plan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.