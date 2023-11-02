Jaden's bold business plan and a focus on face-to-face connection

After three years of managing an East Coast Supplements store in Dubbo, Jaden Fraser approached his boss with a bold plan.
He had a proposal to buy his boss out of the store, as well as another store in Mudgee. This set the ball rolling for Jaden as a 21-year-old to open another six stores across NSW over the next two and a half years.
Jaden Fraser grew up watching his parents manage a local accommodation venue in Mudgee, and he believes it taught him about business at a young age.
"We lived on site, so I got to see all the 'behind the scenes' of running a business, the people management and the different skill sets required," Mr Fraser said.
"It really inspired me and set me up to aim high once I left school."
Mr Fraser moved to Dubbo at age 18 in order to achieve his goals in fitness and bodybuilding, but he also saw opportunities to combine his passions with growing his business goals too.
"One of the successes of the ECS stores is that we are not only for people who go to the gym," Mr Fraser said.
"ECS is also for people with general health and wellbeing goals, for the elderly struggling to eat or even medical patients recovering from procedures. It's for the whole community."
In an age of booming online retail platforms, Mr Fraser is investing in 'bricks and mortar' stores with an emphasis on customer service. He employs and trains staff to provide knowledgeable support on products, and to offer a friendly space that makes time for customers.
"People connecting with people, face to face, is an important way to do business," he said.
"In an age where social media and influencers are strong marketing tools, nothing beats meeting our customers in person."
East Coast Supplements has recently moved to a new store position in Byron Place to allow expansion of their product lines on offer.
"We have everything from gym apparel and workout supplements to hormonal supports, sleep and stress aids, healthy meals and drinks, fat burners, green teas and coffees and meal replacements," Mr Fraser said.
"The community is welcome to come in-store anytime, look around and ask our friendly staff any questions they may have."
Mr Fraser's vision for the future is to "keep doing what we're doing" he said.
"We're opening another ECS store in Orange in 2-3 weeks, and we want to keep contributing to local communities through education, seminars and sporting team sponsorships."
Mr Fraser is grateful for all the support and positive feedback that he's received in his hometown of Mudgee, and he hopes that his journey might encourage other young people in regional centres to aim high.
"Age is no barrier to dreaming big," he said.
"Being on a journey where you're always learning everyday is a good thing."
