Drivers reminded to heed signs along Ulan Road

Council has issued a reminder to drivers to respect speed signs along Ulan Road. The Mudgee Guardian understands that some drivers have ignored the signs, creating a dangerous environment for workers and motorists.
Mid-Western Regional Council is currently carrying out an ongoing heavy patching program at various locations along Ulan Road. The road maintenance is scheduled to continue until Thursday 21 December.
Drivers are reminded to exercise caution and adhere to the designated speed limits in roadworks zones during this period. Council said these improvements are essential for the long-term safety of the road.
