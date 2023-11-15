Mudgee Guardian
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Drivers reminded to heed signs along Ulan Road

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated November 15 2023 - 1:55pm, first published 1:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drivers reminded to heed signs along Ulan Road
Drivers reminded to heed signs along Ulan Road

Council has issued a reminder to drivers to respect speed signs along Ulan Road. The Mudgee Guardian understands that some drivers have ignored the signs, creating a dangerous environment for workers and motorists.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.