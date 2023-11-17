You can't beat the spirit of giving in the lead up to Christmas

This week has seen an explosion of giving. It's the Christmas thing to do.
Businesses across the board are launching themselves into the festive season with gusto. And I am not talking about the Christmas decorations that have been up since October, if I recall correctly.
I am talking about the various appeals for gifts to be handed out to those who might be doing it a little tough this Christmas.
And by all accounts that is a growing number of our locals too.
The Kmart 'Wishing Tree' is one, and from now until Christmas eve shoppers can put a present under Big W's 'Giving Tree' as well. And the list goes on.
The Share the Dignity Christmas appeal is preparing for a significant increase in demand from vulnerable women and girls in need. For many women and girls spending Christmas in domestic violence shelters, an #ItsInTheBag donation is the only gift they will receive.
The thing about all of these appeals is the gifts don't have to be massively expensive. Sometimes all people want is to know that someone is thinking about them. And given how the last few years have gone, is that really too much to ask.
It's no secret, a lot of us love Christmas. I love getting together with family, and celebrating.
By the way, this is far from a definitive list of the charities needing help, or the businesses doing their bit. I am sure you know of many more in our community lending a hand, and we'd love to hear about them too.
Ben Palmer
Editor
