'A massive gamble': MudgeeQue put on ice as popular event skips 2024

Popular food festival MudgeeQue will not be held in 2024 and will instead take a break before a possible 2025 event say organisers.
Speaking to the Mudgee Guardian via text message, organiser Smokin Bro and Co's Brody Crawford said a strained financial climate means putting on the event on is a gamble they're not willing to take.
"[The] reason for postponing this event is partly because of the current financial climate with high interest rates and inflation," Mr Crawford said.
"It costs us close to $100k to plan and set up MudgeeQue. Most of this is locked in even before tickets go on sale so it is always a massive gamble for us to rely on ticket sales to cover these costs.
"We have spoken to other events industry professionals as well as tourism professionals and researched different data sources and our opinion gained from this information is that ticketed events, in this current climate are a hard sell and for us to take this risk for this event to (potentially) come up short with ticket sales would be a very bad business decision for us."
The post on social media read: 'It has come after many months of deliberation and investigating other possible options that we have made the decision to postpone our MudgeeQue event for 2024.'
'We've worked bloody hard, as a very small team, to bring this locally owned and organised event, exclusively to the Mudgee Region, over the past couple of years, jumping countless hurdles and dealing with red tape at every turn behind the scenes, but our attitude always forging forward for the success of this event that we love and enjoy so dearly.'
'This year has definitely had a considerable impact on many aspects of people's lives, ours included. We run several businesses, including this event and we must, now, direct our energy into our core businesses and family life... after all, family comes first!'
'The MudgeeQue team would like to extend our appreciation to all past and present sponsors, volunteers, professional services, vendors, supporters, advisors and of course, the attendees who've made this event what it is and what it always will be "The Festival of the Senses"'
The popular winter event featured live music, winemakers, distillers, craft brewers and low 'n' slow barbecue. A feast for the senses, in previous years the event had sold out before gates opened. Brody said that tourism to inland destinations like Mudgee are on the decline and putting on the event when sufficient ticket sales aren't assured meant that postponing the 2024 event early was the only logical choice.
"Information gained by us from many different industry sources, also from our own experience is that tourism to inland areas is on the decline and people don't want to be "locked in" to a situation but rather decide to plan their movements with much shorter notice," he said.
"We feel that, given this information, we aren't in a position to take such a large financial risk like this for now, hinging our bets on ticket sales that will not make up the numbers required to cover costs or turn a profit. It is best to make this decision early on before dedicating large amounts of time and resources planning this event."
The postponement of a 2024 event doesn't mean a 2025 event is off the table, but Brody said he is confident things can change for the better.
"We will keep our options open and make a decision later next year based on what the world looks like then," he said.
"This event isn't being cancelled, just on hold until we are confident we can hold it as successfully as it has been in the past."
