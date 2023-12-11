Lights, Santa, action: Church Street home brings festive joy to all

Christmas cheer is at an all-time high at the Slattery household.
Donna and Andrew Slattery's Church Street home is hard to miss. Each evening it features an impressive array of Christmas lights, decorations and - on some nights - a part-time Santa Claus played by Andrew.
it has become a destination home for those looking for their festive fix as we head into the silly season. But Rome wasn't built in a day and neither was this. It was 2022 and Donna bought the family's first set of decorations.
Once they flicked the switch on the first set, it wasn't long before more were added to the stockpile, which has its own dedicated garden shed out the back.
Donna estimated that the festive features took 15 hours to put up. "The neighbors probably thought he [Andrew] was crazy being on the roof at like 10 o'clock at night," Donna said.
"So we're not completely finished. There's still a couple of things we need to put up, but we just haven't had the time."
Recently the couple set up their own santa-themed photo shoot at a local park, complete with Andrew donning the red and white garb. "Our three year old wouldn't do a Santa photo," Donna said.
"Andrew organised a Santa suit and he's like, "Oh, I've got something coming in the mail." Then he put it on and went down to the park for photos."
Soon the part-time Santa was approached by families looking for their own festive photos and Andrew had an idea. "He [Andrew] is like, 'Oh, I might just do it each night out the front and hand out lollipops,'" Donna said.
"I think he enjoys it a lot more than the children."
While the home looks packed-to-the-gills with decorations, Donna admitted that she and Andrew are already planning to add more to the collection.
