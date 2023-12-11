Mudgee Guardian
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Good News

Lights, Santa, action: Church Street home brings festive joy to all

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated December 11 2023 - 3:04pm, first published 2:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Christmas cheer is at an all-time high at the Slattery household.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.