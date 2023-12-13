A shared love of gardening has blossomed into something special at All-Hallows

The All-Hallows Primary School in Gulgong bloomed this year with the inclusion of a Garden Club for its students.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The all-inclusive garden space has transformed under the guidance of teacher's aides Emily Norris and Amanda Watts, who love sharing their food-growing passions with the young students.
All-Hallows Gulgong now proudly incorporates 10 full-size garden beds and seven smaller beds that grow a wide variety of seasonal fruit and vegetables.
Both students and parents at the school can voluntarily join the All Hallows Garden Club to learn about growing food, harvesting and preparing fresh produce.
Students are also able to take recipes and freshly-harvested produce home with them to share with their whole family.
"The gardens are educational in so many ways," Norris said.
"The children feel ownership and stewardship for maintaining their own plants, but at the same time they're learning about the seasons, pollination, soil and nutrition."
Norris regularly celebrates the students expanding their comfort zones when trying new fruit and vegetables that they may not have seen before.
"As a child growing up in Gulgong, I didn't know food grew with the seasons," Ms Norris reflected. "We didn't have access to much fresh food in our household and that connection between food and health is what drove me to study my Advanced Diploma in Nutrition at Melbourne after graduating high school."
The All Hallows Primary School is looking forward to incorporating the Garden Club into more areas of the school's curriculum in the future, including science and sustainability, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander education, as well as occupational therapy and special needs.
"We are also hoping to commence a breakfast club at the school next year, to extend the general nutritional education that has been started with the Garden Club," Norris said.
Norris has continued with her mission to make fresh food accessible in the community of Gulgong, by co-founding "The Growers' Network" in 2021. The group was responsible for creating the Gulgong Citrus Drive project, where volunteers helped to harvest local citrus trees in order to offer free bags of citrus fruit to the community that would have otherwise gone to waste.
The Growers' Network is now incorporated and applying for grants to create community gardens at the Red Hill Environmental Education Centre.
"I believe Gulgong is a community built upon the spirit of volunteering," Norris said.
"So many of the major events in our area are sustained by passionate volunteers- from the Henry Lawson Festival to the Gulgong Show and everything in between. This labour of love reminds me that the most important work we do as community members is work that we likely won't be paid for."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.