Mudgee Guardian
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Good News

As their HSC results come in, these students are just getting started

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated December 14 2023 - 2:33pm, first published 2:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A cohort of freshly-graduated seniors came back to the St Matthews Catholic School secondary campus one last time in celebration of their years-long efforts to prepare themselves for life after school.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.