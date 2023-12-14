See the world from a different angle these school holidays

Visitors to the Mudgee Arts Precinct (MAP) in December will come face-to-face with a suitably-festive cartoon reindeer drawn by Mudgee-based artist Michael Bourke.
The chalky creation is preview for a series of classes that will be run at MAP in the lead up to Christmas for kids keen to get their hands dirty.
Create your own Christmas decorations using paper, recycled and found materials. At the end of the sessions, you can take your decorations home, or can use them to help decorate Mudgee Arts Precinct. Then bring your friends and family to the gallery over the holidays to show them off.
"We got the idea of playing with the animal perspective from Louis Pratt's A Very Dutch Ghost - which is currently on display as part of the Wynne Prize exhibition - where he's played with the skull and the mathematics behind having it reflect inside a concave mirror so it looks like it's popping out," Mr Bourke said.
"I've never done it before so my head was ready to explode."
The sessions are Tuesday, December 18 from 10am - 12pm and Thursday, December 21 from 10am - 12pm upstairs at the Mudgee Arts Precinct. Sign up is free, no bookings required. recommended for children age five and up. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
Culture Dose for Kids is a new arts engagement program being offered at Mudgee Arts Precinct, in collaboration with the Art Gallery of NSW and Black Dog Institute. The program is for primary-school aged children, aged nine to 12, with mild anxiety - and their parent or caregiver.
The free eight-week program will run on Saturday mornings starting February 3 to March 23, 2024 from 10am - 12pm.
The program will provide participants with a safe space to express themselves, engage with and respond creatively to curated artworks in a small group setting.
Each session focusses on children's wellbeing, exploring nature, colour and feelings. Activities led by trained staff, numbers limited to 10-15 young people and parent/carer.
