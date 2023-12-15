A Bluey and Bingo surprise along Wollar Road for third year running

For the third year running, drivers along Wollar Road outside of Mudgee will be greeted with colourful treat as plain hay bales take on a new life as characters from the ABC children's show Bluey.
The brainchild of Veronica and Terry Rheinberger, the deftly-painted hay bales are this year decorated in the style of Bluey and Bingo as they appeared in the season three episode, 'Onesies'. Their daughter-in-law, Keira Rheinberger was the artist behind the brush once again.
"My husband, Brett suggested the onesie idea after we watched the episode with the kids. It didn't take long to sketch up a design to make sure it would work on the bales," Ms Rheinberger said.
An artist herself, Ms Rheinberger said the heat proved a little tricky to navigate this year.
"It was mainly the heat this year that stopped us from getting it done in one go. We ended up getting them [bales] done over a few afternoons, when it was bearable to stay out and paint. I had to take extra precautions this year, as I'm pregnant. So it just required a bit more time than the last two years."
"It would have been quite the sight for anyone that was driving past when I was painting them," she joked.
The painted bales have taken on a life of their own, with fans now looking forward to them appearing each Christmas season.
"Veronica and Terry [Rheinberger] have been saying people have already been onto them about when the new bales will be done," Ms Rheinberger said.
"The neighbours had commented that they can see cars pulling up all day long to take photos with their kids. So it's very special we can provide that and I guess why the tradition has made it to its third year."
You can see their handiwork at 'Willandra' at 252 Wollar Road about 2.5 kilometres from Ulan road outside of Mudgee.
