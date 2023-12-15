Mudgee Guardian
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

A Bluey and Bingo surprise along Wollar Road for third year running

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
December 15 2023 - 1:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For the third year running, drivers along Wollar Road outside of Mudgee will be greeted with colourful treat as plain hay bales take on a new life as characters from the ABC children's show Bluey.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.