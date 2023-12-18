Multiple brigades on the scene at burning near Lue tip

A fire started near Lue Village opposite the Tip, on the Lue Road.
Crews gained the upper hand and the fire is now at an Advice level. Residents in the area should continue to monitor conditions and know what they will do if threatened by fire. The fire has burned six hectares as of 4pm, Monday afternoon, December 18.
Firefighters from multiple Brigades were dispatched and will be supported by water bombing aircraft.
