Justice, heartbreak, triumph and new beginnings: The top stories of 2023

Group portrait of all the original officers and men of the 11th Battalion, 3rd Brigade, AIF, on the side of the Great Pyramid of Khufu (Cheops) near Mena camp. The Australian War Memorial had identified the soldier circled as Sergeant John (Jack) Wright, formerly of Buckaroo, near Mudgee (circled). A large version of this photograph is on display at Club Mudgee. Courtesy of the Australian War Memorial Accession No: P05717.001