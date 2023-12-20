Justice, heartbreak, triumph and new beginnings: The top stories of 2023

The colourful tribute to Michelle Bright that brought her mother to tears
Lorraine Bright has spoken about the outpouring of support from friends, colleagues and the community during her time in Dubbo for the murder trial of her daughter Michelle.
A remarkable find near Gulgong formally cemented in scientific history.
A team of Australian scientists have formally named and described a fossil spider, Megamonodontium mccluskyi, which is between 11 - 16 million years old after it was found at McGraths Flat about 25 kilometres northeast of Gulgong in 2017. Read the story here.
Mudgee house sells for more than $2.6 million after its auction, breaking town's residential sales record
There was no shortage of interest in the sale of a luxury warehouse conversion when it went to auction with six registered bidders all keen to call the property in the heart of Mudgee home. Read the story here.
Six great places to go for a nature swim in the Central West
Fancy going for a swim to cool off during summer and prefer another option besides the local pool? Read the full list here.
Behind the doors of one region's only brothel
"Every job has ups and downs, and ins and outs, this one is no different, although there is never a dull moment in the brothel." Read the full story.
How a historic church made its way to Mudgee from its original home
A more-than-100-year-old church was escorted to its new Mudgee home after a years-long dream for a local mother and daughter is finally realised. Read the story or our follow up when it was completed.
Restaurant Millbrie hopes to shake up Market Street dining scene
The curtains were lifted and the doors officially opened to new 'fine dining meets cafe culture' restaurant Millbrie. The brainchild of former Pipeclay Pumphouse chef Andy Crestani. Read the story.
The road to Gallipoli: The Anzacs in Egypt
The first men to enlist in the Australian Imperial Force (AIF) were sent not to Europe, as they had expected, but to Egypt for further training and to protect British interests in the Middle East and the Suez Canal. Australian soldiers wrote long letters home describing their adventures. Read the story.
Molong man claims witness to sighting 'reverse walk' Yowie near creek
Backward-facing feet, dog-like snouts, spider-like movements, and double-row teeth - people have long spoken about eerie tales of the legendary outback Yowie. Read the story.
New Gulgong lolly shop is chock full of sweetness
Simply called The Lolly Shoppe Gulgong, the store is located at 128 Mayne Street and stocks imported chocolates and lollies as well as locally-made products and classic favourites that you'd remember from your days visiting the local corner shop. Read the story.
